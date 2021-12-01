Advertisement

Surgery still an option for Rodgers

QB maintains he won’t miss games because of fractured toe
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs to score a touchdown against Los Angeles...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs to score a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, maybe surgery is in the cards for Aaron Rodgers. One day after reports said the quarterback had opted against having surgery on his fractured pinky toe, Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show that surgery is still an option if the toe does not heal enough on its’ own during this bye week.

Rodgers said he could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and still play on Sunday. “The surgery would immobilize the toe, that would be an issue the entire season that we would be dealing with. Now, it would avoid and further displacement but it would immobilize the toe,” Rodgers told McAfee. “So we’re hoping with a couple of weeks here, we can get enough healing that maybe we can avoid doing that. Now, we will reassess later this week and early next week; but the ultimate goal is to not have to do surgery, this thing heals up a little bit better and you kind of make it through a few more weeks .”

Rodgers has played three games with the fractured toe. After posting a 75.5 rating against Seattle (the 2nd lowest of the season for him) and not throwing a touchdown, Rodgers has had two terrific games: a 148.4 rating against the Vikings in a game that featured 4 touchdowns and no interceptions; then throwing 2 more touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown against the Rams while posting a 97.2 rating.

The Packers next play on December 12th when the host the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

