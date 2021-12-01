Sew Good: Door County boy gaining attention for designing skills

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - Corbin Londo, an eight-year-old boy from Brussels, attended an afternoon costume design class at UW Green Bay and is now inspired to become a fashion designer.

Corbin started his interest into design last year during quarantine by creating costumes using construction paper. His mom, Tanya, later brought out a sewing machine.

“I asked if I could use it,” he said. “It took the whole summer figuring out how to get it working and get started.”

Corbin’s favorite parts of the process are drawing and completing his design.

“I feel very proud of myself,” he said. “It’s really cool to see the finished product.”

His mom reached out to a professor at UW Green Bay, as a way for Corbin to learn more about his passion.

“It was really amazing. There were so many new sites that I’ve never seen, like new tools,” he said.

His parents, couldn’t be more proud.

“We think it’s amazing that he found something that he enjoys doing, and he’s able to look past the stereotypes, and do what he enjoys to do,” said DJ Londo, Corbin’s father.

His mother said, “We are so proud of him for putting himself out there and inspiring others, other children, and other individuals that resemble him.”

Corbin’s parents support his passion by taking him shopping for supplies, and they created a portfolio for their son to look back on years from now.

Corbin’s younger sister also helps him with his projects and models some of the costumes. He also created a Princess Belle dress for her.

He said visiting the college inspired him to shoot for the stars.

“I really do want to be a fashion designer,” he said. “I just find it really fun for me.”

