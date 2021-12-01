Advertisement

Parade rampage suspect’s attorney quits, citing ties to victims

Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - An attorney representing a man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in two other cases has dropped him as a client, citing ties to people he allegedly injured.

Investigators say Darrell Brooks injured dozens of people and killed six when he drove through the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. He was out on bail from a pending domestic abuse case at the time of the crash, and faces endangerment charges in a 2020 case.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that his attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, asked to withdraw due to relationships with people affected by the parade attack.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss granted Domask’s request.

