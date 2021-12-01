Omro police looking for man after shooting incident

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Omro Police Department is looking for a man after shots were fired in the eastern part of the city late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Billie Jo Court just before 11 P.M. and found a vehicle with several gun shots through the windshield. Officers say they identified a suspect, and they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are looking for Carl Hohenstein Jr., who might have information that would help investigators.

Anyone who has seen Hohenstein or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Omro Police at (920) 685-7007.

