MORNING SNOW SHOWERS OR A LIGHT MIX

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Light snow showers are moving through Northeast Wisconsin this morning. A slushy coating is possible, followed a chance of some freezing drizzle. Roads may become slippery, especially if they’re untreated. Drivers should be careful on bridges and overpasses. Road conditions will improve into the afternoon.

Otherwise, the day looks cloudy with a breezy southwest wind. Milder weather is about to arrive on that southwest breeze as highs climb into the 40s across eastern Wisconsin. This mild early December weather will last through tomorrow, followed by colder weather for Friday and into the weekend.

There’s more chances of snow ahead... Snow showers and some mixed precipitation is possible early Friday morning. Then, our attention turns to a weathermaker which will bring us accumulating snow on Sunday. There’s still some uncertainty with this disturbance, including how much mixed precipitation may blend in with the snow, especially south of Green Bay. Nevertheless, a “handful” of inches of snow will be possible during the second half of the weekend, which will likely make travel slippery across the area... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning snow showers or a light wintry mix. Otherwise, cloudy, breezy, but milder. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Brisk winds. LOW: 38, steady or rising temps

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. Late flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Early snow showers or a light wintry mix. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Snow likely. Some wintry mix possible SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Flakes NORTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Chance of more snow... Hevaiest south? HIGH: 25

