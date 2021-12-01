MILD AIR THROUGH THURSDAY

Breezy and mild weather will be the rule for the rest of the day, tonight, and again on Thursday. Highs in many spots today look to be in the 40s. Same story Thursday. As an added bonus, we’ll be extremely mild tonight with lows in the 30s to around 40!

While a few spotty showers are possible through Thursday, the next best chance of any rain or snow will be Thursday night into Friday. Model data isn’t too bullish on a major winter event but there could be a coating (1″ or less) as we wrap up the work week. We’ll see how things evolve.

A bigger system is possible Sunday into Monday. Recent trends suggest a “warmer” system that could produce some rain/snow mix south of the Fox Valley with higher odds of some snow accumulation to the north and northwest of the valley.

Much colder air may surge in for a few days early next week. Highs look to struggle out of the 20s Monday and Tuesday with lows well down into the teens and possibly single digits. Brrrrrr!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & milder. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & mild. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or flurry possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Chance of a light wintry mix of snow and rain. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Blustery. Some passing snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 26

