Macco runs for re-election, won’t run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican state Rep. John Macco says he will not run for governor next year, leaving former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the only high profile GOP candidate in the race.

The 63-year-old Macco announced on Facebook Live that instead of running for governor next year, he will seek one more term in the Assembly. Macco, from Ledgeview, represents the 88th Assembly District. He’s served in the Legislature since 2015.

Macco said the past year has been “very challenging” given the death of his father and his wife.

Macco says he told Kleefisch that he would work with her to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

