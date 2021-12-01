Interview: Children’s Wisconsin looks for help on Giving Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is highlighting Children’s Wisconsin this Giving Tuesday. The hospital has been in the headlines for treating 16 patients following a Christmas Parade rampage earlier this month, which killed six people and injured dozens.

However, the services the hospital provides helps kids in need across the state, including nine-month old Audrey Huss, who is in immediate need of a liver transplant.

Their year-round mission is to give the best care to all kids in Wisconsin, but they need your help to do so.

Chris Roth talks to Christine Baranoucky, the VP of Engagement and Stewardship at Children’s Wisconsin Foundation.

Giving Tuesday is an annual fundraising push, which is now in its tenth year. It started as a social media hashtag to counter the advertising campaigns which ramp up this time of year.

Charities raised nearly $2.5 billion last time around, but as always, scammers are trying to take advantage of people’s generosity. The IRS has an online tool you can use to verify if a charity or organization is legitimate. You can find the tax exempt organization search tool by CLICKING HERE.

“Now, there are charitable organizations that aren’t necessarily federally tax exempt that are, in fact, legitimate, but if you’re looking for a federally tax-exempt organization, which of course allows you to deduct that donation as well, you’re able to find that information by using the tool on IRS.gov,” said Christopher Miller, an IRS spokesperson for Wisconsin.

Consumer experts remind you to donate using a credit card or a check, because if you’re pressured to use gift cards or wire transfers, that’s a red flag for a scam.

