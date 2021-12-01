Green Bay Police: Home, vehicles hit by gunfire; dozens of spent shell casings found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they found nearly three dozen spent shell casings early Wednesday morning in Green Bay.

According to Lt. Brad Strouf of the Green Bay Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Hubbard Street at 12:47 a.m. after multiple calls were made regarding possible shots fired near that location.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings outside of a residence. In addition, Lt. Strouf says officers found an occupied residence, as well as three parked vehicles which were associated with that residence, had been hit several times by gunfire.

No one inside the residence was injured.

Police say they found 30 spent shell casings, which they say came from a small caliber handgun.

Currently, police say they don’t know if it was a random or targeted incident. They add detectives are currently investigating the incident.

If you have information about the shots fired incident, you’re asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.