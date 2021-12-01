Green Bay police, firefighters collecting non-perishable food; gifts for teens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Fire and Police Departments are making sure teens in the area are getting something special during the holiday season.

Throughout the week, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is going around to 8 different neighborhoods in Green Bay to collect gifts for teens.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Police Department is collecting non-perishable food items for an area pantry.

The fire department says they’re proud of the community’s generosity.

“This is literally everybody in the community coming together to give those teens that generally don’t get that support in other holiday giving programs, so we’re kind of here to fill that gap,” said Chad Decker, a Paramedic with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The department has a list of gift ideas you can donate, which can be found by CLICKING HERE. Items on the list include beauty products, sports equipment, phone accessories and tool sets. In addition, it has details on where you can drop off gifts, and a link to make a monetary donation.

All donations given to Gifts for Teens will go to the Salvation Army, and then be distributed throughout Brown County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.