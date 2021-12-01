Advertisement

GOP candidate wants to empower Secretary of State’s office in elections

WEC Nov. election update
WEC Nov. election update(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker says she’s running to be Wisconsin’s next secretary of state, saying she wants to turn the mostly powerless office into a check on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck’s announcement Wednesday is the Republicans’ latest effort to weaken the agency that oversees the state’s elections.

The 81-year-old Democratic incumbent, Doug La Follette, has held the office since 1978 but said Wednesday that he was “still thinking about” whether to run again.

The secretary of state has not been in charge of running elections in Wisconsin since 1974. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41

Latest News

Your Voice, Your Vote
Macco runs for re-election, won’t run for governor
Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay’s finance committee approves framework on using COVID relief funds
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
What they’re saying: Politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict