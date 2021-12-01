Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man will be formally charged after a deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon in Fond du Lac County.

According to Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, a deputy was called to the area of I-41 just north of Highway 23 for a report of a suspicious person running in and out of traffic at 2:33 p.m..

Sheriff Waldschmidt says the deputy, who has not been named as of this time, arrived within minutes, and then found and made contact with the subject, identified as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. According to the sheriff, the suspect has mental health issues, and attacked the deputy.

Waldschmidt tells Action 2 News the deputy, who is also 32-years-old, suffered a significant knee injury that will require follow-up for a diagnosis, as well as scrapes to his face and hands. Eventually, authorities say the deputy was able to handcuff the the man.

Although the suspect wasn’t injured while being handcuffed, the sheriff says he complained of chest pain afterwards. Waldschmidt says both the deputy and the suspect were taken to St. Agnes by ambulance.

Officials say the suspect is expected to be charged with resisting arrest causing injury, and may also face other charges depending on the outcome of the investigation. His name has not been released.

