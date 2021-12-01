“Festival of Trees” decorates the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Almost four dozen Christmas trees, each decorated with a unique theme, are decorating the National Railroad Museum outside Green Bay.

The “Festival of Trees” runs through Sunday, January 2.

Forty-six trees decorated by local businesses and non-profit organizations are spread out throughout the museum. You’ll see cleverly decorated trees, like a pair with a model railroad tracks connected by a flying “Polar Express” train between them, and trees with deeper meaning, like a celebration of life by Proko-Wall Funeral Home.

Museum admission is discounted during the “Festival of Trees,” as a gift to the community with tickets starting at $6. (Admission is $7.50 on December 7, 8 and 9 during Holiday On the Rails.)

The museum is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For hours and more event information, visit the National Railroad Museum website.

