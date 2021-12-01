Advertisement

Face mask requirement in Oshkosh schools extended through January 7

Oshkosh schools begin COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face coverings will be required in all Oshkosh school district buildings into 2022. The Oshkosh Area School District announced Wednesday it’s extended the requirement through Friday, January 7, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in children in the school district. The rule applies to students, staff and visitors.

“We remain committed to providing in-person instruction for our students for the 2011-22 school year in a healthy and safe environment,” Superintendent Bryan Davis wrote in a statement.

Davis said the school district is hopeful it can cut back on the requirement next year. “The increased availability of the COVID vaccine for all children ages 5 and up is certainly encouraging, and has become one of our greatest mitigation efforts amid the ongoing pandemic. With that understanding, we remain cautiously optimistic about our ability to safely modify our masking requirement in the new year.”

The Winnebago County Health Department reports in the two-week period of November 10-23, there were 151 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases among children under 18. All but 23 of these cases were in school-age children. In the preceding two weeks there were 157 cases.

