DHS: 50% of 12-15-year-olds have started COVID-19 vaccine regimen

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another age group has reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone in the state.

According to the DHS, exactly 50% of all 12-15-year-olds in the state have begun the vaccine regimen. The percentage in that age group who have completed the two-dose series or have been given the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, is approaching 47%. You can find a list of age groups and vaccination percentages further below in this article. The DHS is not yet reporting vaccination numbers for 5- to 11-year-olds, who were approved for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine on November 2. Vaccinations for that age group began in northeast Wisconsin on November 5. Action 2 News has reached out to the agency to see when they will begin providing that information.

To date, 3,433,875 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 59.0% of the state’s population, including 70.4% of adults. Those percentages each increased by one-tenth of a percent since Tuesday.

Out of these numbers, 3,266,637 Wisconsinites, or 56.1% of the state’s population, completed their vaccine series. This includes 67.0% of adults. So, 7 out of 10 adults have been vaccinated against COVID and 2 out of 3 completed their vaccinations. Those percentages are unchanged from Tuesday.

So far, vaccinators say they have administered a total of 7,697,130 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to both Wisconsin residents and out of state residents. The number of total additional/booster doses which have been given out is now at 1,036,814.

State health officials say 9,052 have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. That’s 33 more deaths since Tuesday’s report, when the agency reported the state had crossed the 9,000-death milestone. The DHS says the state’s 7-day average for deaths from the disease is 17 deaths per day, an increase of two since Tuesday. Keep in mind the death rate out of all confirmed cases is continuing to hold steady at 1.03%. Out of the new deaths reported Wednesday, six were in the Action 2 News viewing area. A list

The DHS says there has been a total of 879,614 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin since March of 2020, an increase of 4,534 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the agency reports the state’s 7-day average increased for a second straight day from 2,722 cases per day Tuesday to 2,796 Wednesday.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive – is now at 12.2%, an increase from Tuesday’s report of 11.7%. Keep in mind that staffing and operations are affected by holidays in case you see a sharp rise in numbers this week as health officials and vaccinators ramp back up to normal operations.

The hospitalization rate held steady at 5.29% of all cases for the third straight day. Since Tuesday, Wisconsin hospitals had 234 admissions for COVID-19. By our calculations, the 7-day average is at 131, up five from Tuesday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), taking discharges and deaths into account, says, there are currently 1,406 COVID-19 patients hospitalized -- a net decrease of 12 patients since Tuesday’s WHA report, with 408 in intensive care units, a gain of 15.

The WHA further reports the 10 hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 152 patients, with 44 in ICU - that’s five fewer COVID-19 patients overall, and three fewer in the ICU since Tuesday. The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region have 109 patients, with 24 of them in intensive care - the overall number of patients decreased by three since Tuesday, and the number of ICU patients held steady.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

12 to 15: 50.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

16 and 17: 54.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 54.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 59.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 67.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 75.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/72.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 87.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/84.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.9% (+0.0) 57.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.1% (+0.1) 51.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 48.4% (+0.0) 46.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 74.8% (+0.0) 71.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.6% (+0.0) 49.3% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 49.2% (+0.0) 46.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1% (+0.0) 47.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.4% (+0.0) 51.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.8% (+0.0) 47.3% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 51.1% (+0.1) 48.7% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.3% (+0.1) 53.9% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.6% (+0.0) 47.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.2% (+0.1) 69.0% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.2% (+0.0) 48.3% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.1% (+0.0) 56.7% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.6% (+0.0) 42.8% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.7% (+0.0) 55.1% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 43.0% (+0.1) 41.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.2% (+0.0) 54.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 274,815 (58.0%) (+0.1) 263,276 (55.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 304,388 (55.4%) (+0.0) 291,782 (53.1%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,433,875 (59.0%) (+0.1) 3,266,637 (56.1%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 44,935 cases (+230) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 8,047 cases (+19) (62 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,363 cases (69 deaths)

Dodge – 16,511 cases (+87) (210 deaths)

Door – 3,926 cases (+29) (35 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 580 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,577 cases (+24) (160 deaths)

Forest - 1,576 cases (+4) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,676 cases (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,773 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,526 cases (53 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,294 cases (+16) (35 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 3,346 cases (+18) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,347 cases (State revised, decrease of 48) (95 deaths)

Marinette - 6,775 cases (+17) (73 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,845 cases(49 deaths)

Menominee – 992 cases (+3 ) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,559 cases (+33) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 28,511 cases (+105) (257 deaths)

Shawano – 6,695 cases (+20) (82 deaths)

Sheboygan – 19,135 cases (+75) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,711 cases (+53) (150 deaths) (+4)

Waushara – 3,338 cases (+10) (52 deaths)

Winnebago – 26,230 cases (+84) (256 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

