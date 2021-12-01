Deputies want to know identity of Brown County bar burglar

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County deputies are trying to identify a person captured on security cameras burglarizing several bars in the county.

The sheriff’s office released video from a November 21 burglary. The location was not identified.

Anyone with information about the burglary’s or the possible identity of the thief is asked to call Sgt. Jody Brieder, (920) 448-4227.

Brown County deputies want to identify this person seen burglarizing bars (Brown County Sheriff's Office via YouTube)

