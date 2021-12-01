Advertisement

Deputies want to know identity of Brown County bar burglar

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County deputies are trying to identify a person captured on security cameras burglarizing several bars in the county.

The sheriff’s office released video from a November 21 burglary. The location was not identified.

Anyone with information about the burglary’s or the possible identity of the thief is asked to call Sgt. Jody Brieder, (920) 448-4227.

Brown County deputies want to identify this person seen burglarizing bars
Brown County deputies want to identify this person seen burglarizing bars(Brown County Sheriff's Office via YouTube)

