Deputies want to know identity of Brown County bar burglar
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County deputies are trying to identify a person captured on security cameras burglarizing several bars in the county.
The sheriff’s office released video from a November 21 burglary. The location was not identified.
Anyone with information about the burglary’s or the possible identity of the thief is asked to call Sgt. Jody Brieder, (920) 448-4227.
