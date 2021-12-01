De Pere’s Voyageur Park to host inaugural holiday light display

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across Northeast Wisconsin. Communities like Fond du Lac and Manitowoc are welcoming visitors to their cities for light displays, while parades and Santa floats are taking to the streets in other places like Greenville and Oshkosh. And now, the City of De Pere is getting into the holiday spirit with a holiday light show of its own.

Christmas is coming and the lights are going up in De Pere’s Voyageur Park. The city’s parks and recreation department finally prepared to light things up with a holiday light display.

“The City of De Pere and our Parks and Rec department have always wanted to try and do something to embrace that holiday cheer that you feel during the Christmas and New Years holiday and we know a lot of people go out with lights, with COVID here, a lot more people have been going out and seeing lights and we just want to do something here in Voyageur Park,” says Parks and Rec Director, Marty Kosobucki.

And when Fox Communities Credit Union, which sponsors other community light displays, stepped up to help as the main sponsor of this display, the city was all in. Kosobucki says, “When they jumped on board it put the wheels in motion to make this actually happen.”

The De Pere display, which opens on December 10th, will allow visitors to drive through the river walk parking lot part of the park. Twenty to twenty-five trees will be lit up with a total of about 20,000 lights. An additional eight local sponsors are also decorating smaller trees along the route.

“We have a lot of stand alone fixtures that we will be putting up as well as some hanging fixtures that will be in the crowns of the trees as well,” adds Kosobucki.

In its inaugural year, the Voyageur Park light display will be free for visitors. The city testing out interest before growing the display.

It will be open December 10th and 11th, the 17th and 18th, and the 23rd through 26th from 5-9 pm.

