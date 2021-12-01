Christmas trees packed for military families in “Trees for Troops”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas tree growers came together Wednesday to spread their holiday cheer to military families.

This is the 17th year Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association members were involved in the Trees for Troops program.

Growers came to Lambeau Field to load 310 Christmas trees into FedEx trucks for delivery to military families across the U.S.

“You should see some of the letters that we get,” Paul Schroeder from North Countree Christmas said. “A lot of these trees will have tags on that will have an address of the farm that it came from, and some of these letters that come back are just incredible, how grateful they are, or their first time having a tree, they are spending Christmas apart -- he is overseas or she is overseas -- so it’s just a feel-good event.”

FedEx drivers will collectively transport these trees about 50,000 miles, at no charge, as a way to honor our service members.

Almost 15,000 trees are expected to be collected from growers nationwide and will be spread among 77 military bases.

Trees for Troops is a joint effort by tree growers, FedEx, and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

