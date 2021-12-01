Advertisement

Christmas trees packed for military families in “Trees for Troops”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas tree growers came together Wednesday to spread their holiday cheer to military families.

This is the 17th year Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association members were involved in the Trees for Troops program.

Growers came to Lambeau Field to load 310 Christmas trees into FedEx trucks for delivery to military families across the U.S.

“You should see some of the letters that we get,” Paul Schroeder from North Countree Christmas said. “A lot of these trees will have tags on that will have an address of the farm that it came from, and some of these letters that come back are just incredible, how grateful they are, or their first time having a tree, they are spending Christmas apart -- he is overseas or she is overseas -- so it’s just a feel-good event.”

FedEx drivers will collectively transport these trees about 50,000 miles, at no charge, as a way to honor our service members.

Almost 15,000 trees are expected to be collected from growers nationwide and will be spread among 77 military bases.

Trees for Troops is a joint effort by tree growers, FedEx, and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41

Latest News

This year’s National Railroad Museum Festival of Trees boasts more than 40 displays.
“Festival of Trees” decorates the National Railroad Museum
Oshkosh Food and Toy Drive
Santa joins Oshkosh Fire Department to collect food and toys
Mastercard reported that as of Friday morning they have seen about a 5% increase in online...
New Black Friday deals making for calmer but not necessarily quieter holiday shopping season
Wrapping a gift
Holiday Hacks: Gift wrapping and greeting cards