Boil water advisory issued for City of Ripon; schools go to virtual learning

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ripon Water Department issued a boil water advisory after a widespread water outage Wednesday morning. Ripon Public Schools announced classes are moving to virtual learning Wednesday.

The Ripon Police Department said the outage appeared to affect the entire south end of Ripon.

The water department blamed a malfunction in monitoring equipment in the city’s water system that caused a loss of water pressure. The boil advisory is a precaution because a loss of pressure can allow contaminants to enter the city water system. Before the boil order can be lifted, the water mains need to be flushed and residual disinfectants need to be restored, then the DNR needs to test water samples.

People who need water for foods, drinks or ice should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. The city’s utility manager says the water is safe for washing and showering.

People are asked to monitor the City of Ripon Facebook page for updates.

The school district says students and parents should go online for further instructions.

