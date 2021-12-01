Appleton man sentenced to prison for child enticement

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Appleton man will spend the next 13 years in federal prison.

According to U.S. court officials, Neil Frank was sentenced to prison Monday for seeking to entice a child into having sexual intercourse.

Court records state Frank was using a social media site to communicate with a 15-year-old, who was located in Appleton. Officials say Frank asked for graphic digital images, and “expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with the child” in May of 2020.

Federal officials say Frank was arrested by an undercover police officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department on May 18 after he drove to an apartment complex where he thought the child lived.

As Action 2 News reported in September when he was indicted by a federal grand jury, Frank, at the time of his arrest, was a registered sex offender. At the time of his indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Frank was charged with using a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He’s also charged with two counts of committing a felony sex offense as a registered sex offender. Prosecutors say these charges could carry 20 years to life because of his prior record.

After being released from prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Frank will spend five years on supervised release, and will continue to be required to register as a sexual offender.

Online court records showed last year Frank was facing a trial in Outagamie County on charges of using a computer to facilitate a child-sex crime, child enticement for sexual contact, causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity, and soliciting intimate representation from a minor. Online records show those charges have since been dismissed due to a prosecutor’s motion.

