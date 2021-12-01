Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: micro-cameras and avocados

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During Tuesday’s science segment, Brad Spakowitz discusses two different topics.

First, he discusses how researchers shrank a camera to the size of a salt grain, as well as what the camera could be used for in the future.

Afterwards, he briefly talks about how avocados have helped shift a person’s diet.

At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Hunting (File)
2021 gun deer hunt harvest numbers down 7.9 percent from 2020
