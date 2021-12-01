2 found guilty of armed robbery charges in Oconto County

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing hearings have been scheduled for two men who have been found guilty of armed robbery charges in Oconto County.

Online court records show 17-year-old Galen Daniels has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty to two counts of Armed Robbery. Daniels had also been charged with one other count of armed robbery, as well as two counts of 1st Degree recklessly endangering safety, Burglary-Armed with a dangerous weapon and Theft-movable property-special facts. Those charges have now been dropped.

Tuesday, court officials revoked his bond, and scheduled his sentencing for 1 p.m. on January 28, 2022. He is also facing charges in Forest County, and while a plea agreement was reached in October, but online records don’t provide details on the agreement.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Kevin Reed has pleaded no contest to two counts of Armed Robbery, both with Party to a Crime modifiers.

Reed also appeared in Oconto County court Tuesday, and online court records show a Count of Armed Robbery and one count of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety were dismissed. His bond was revoked, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 7, 2022. Charges were also filed in Forest County against Reed in June, but there has been no activity since.

As Action 2 News first previously reported back in June, Daniels and Reed were two of three people arrested for home invasion robberies earlier this year. During the robberies, which authorities said took place in Forest and Oconto Counties roughly 30 minutes apart.

In one robbery, a complaint states the family dog was stabbed and a 12-year-old boy had a gun pointed at him as he was forced to lay down on the floor as the robbers took cash, jewelry and prescription pills. In the other robbery, another child had a gun pointed at them as several guns and other items were stolen.

A third suspect, Keilon Snipes-Reed, asked for a new judge in the Oconto County case in late August, but records don’t show a decision being reached, or a new court date. However, he has a status conference scheduled for late May in Forest County.

