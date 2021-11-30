Santa joins Oshkosh Fire Department to collect food and toys

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa Claus is expected to join the Oshkosh Fire Department on Tuesday evening to continue a tradition that began almost a quarter century ago.

Santa will hop aboard an antique fire engine to drive around neighborhoods and collect food for less fortunate families and toys for their children.

The Oshkosh Fire Department 23rd Annual Food and Toy Drive is scheduled to run through portions of the city starting between 5 and 5:30 P.M. until about 8 P.M.

Tuesday, November 30 - South side of the city (Station 14)

Wednesday, December 1 - Central city (Station 15)

Thursday, December 9 - West side of the city (Station 16)

Monday, December 13 - Northeast side of the city (Station 18)

Tuesday, December 14 - Northwest side of the city (Station 17/19)

Firefighters are accepting non-perishable food, new and unwrapped gifts, wrapping paper and tape, and cash or checks. Food and toy donations go to the Salvation Army for its distribution programs. Monetary donations go the Oshkosh Firefighter’s Charitable Trust for Gary Kassube scholarships, which go to two Oshkosh seniors enrolled in a police or fire science program.

You can also bring donations to any of the city’s six fire stations until December 12.

You can follow updates throughout the toy drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @OshkoshFoodToy.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says last year’s food and toy drive collected over 4,800 pounds of food, 2,600 toys, and $2,000. They benefited some of the 700 families and 2,000 children enrolled in the Salvation Army program.

