Pat Cerroni retires as UW-Oshkosh football coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh head football coach Pat Cerroni announced his retirement after 15 seasons at the helm of the Titans program, the athletic department announced on Monday.

“Twenty-one years ago, I walked onto this campus and never realized what an impact it would make of my life,” Cerroni said in a press release from the university. “It has been a great journey. In my time all decisions that we made were based on one simple question: ‘What is the best for the football program?’

“It’s never easy saying goodbye, and it’s hard to know when the best time is to walk away. I feel in my heart this is the perfect opportunity and what is best. My wife and I have been discussing this for over a year and right now it feels right.”

Cerroni compiled a 109-45 record since taking over the program in 2007, the most of any UW-Oshkosh head coach in the program’s 126 year history. Leading the Titans to four Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships, five NCAA tournament appearances, and one trip to the Division III National Championship Game in 2016.

“To all the players, coaches, and support staff, I loved every second!!!” Cerroni said. “No one can take away what we all accomplished.

“I’m excited about the new challenges that lay ahead. Although I am no longer the head football coach, I will spend the rest of my time making the UW-Oshkosh athletics program the best it can be.”

“All of us in the UW-Oshkosh community are very grateful for Pat’s contributions,” UW-Oshkosh Assistant Chancellor, Athletics Darryl Sims said in a press release from the university. “Pat has galvanized our fan base with his accomplishments and helped our football program gain respect throughout the nation. In addition, Pat has mentored young men and led them to success on the field, in the classroom and in life, while serving as a great ambassador for our university. I know the entire Titan Nation joins me in wishing Pat the best in his retirement. He is indeed a true Titan!”

