Packers place Campbell on reserve/Covid-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday after the linebacker reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Five NFL players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today -- including #Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell -- and they all tested positive, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

Campbell has been a star in the Packers defense after joining the team as a free agent late in the offseason program. He leads the team with 99 tackles, but has also added a sack, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break ups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Campbell’s vaccination status is unknown, but with the Packers on a bye week, they don’t play again for 12 days, so there is a chance Campbell will not miss any games if he can pass all the protocols.

