Packers place Campbell on reserve/Covid-19 list

LB leads team in tackles
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in action during the second half of...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday after the linebacker reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Campbell has been a star in the Packers defense after joining the team as a free agent late in the offseason program. He leads the team with 99 tackles, but has also added a sack, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break ups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Campbell’s vaccination status is unknown, but with the Packers on a bye week, they don’t play again for 12 days, so there is a chance Campbell will not miss any games if he can pass all the protocols.

