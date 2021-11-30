Packers place Campbell on reserve/Covid-19 list
LB leads team in tackles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday after the linebacker reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.
Campbell has been a star in the Packers defense after joining the team as a free agent late in the offseason program. He leads the team with 99 tackles, but has also added a sack, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break ups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Campbell’s vaccination status is unknown, but with the Packers on a bye week, they don’t play again for 12 days, so there is a chance Campbell will not miss any games if he can pass all the protocols.
