November 29 dedicated Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow plows were out on the roads for the first time on Monday.

To thank the drivers for all they do, Governor Tony Evers officially declared Nov. 29 “Wisconsin Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.”

The day serves as a reminder to drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs. They recommend staying at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow, where you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

“I think just slow down, stay behind and let our guys do their job. That’s the best advice we can give them,” Dean Steingraber, the highway commissioner for the Outagamie Highway Department, said.

Outagamie County acknowledged the day by recognizing its highway department. County Executive Tom Nelson thanked workers by providing a hot chocolate bar and some holiday treats.

“These are all moms, dads, brothers and sisters and we want to make sure that they get more safely just as they’re working hard to make sure our fans get home safely as well,” Nelson said.

In Outagamie County, the highway department has 81 drivers to take care of 5,000 lane miles.

