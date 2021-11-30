MELTING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON, LIGHT MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AM

A general mix of sun & clouds will continue across the region this afternoon. Brisk winds from the WNW at 10-20 mph will produce a bit of a chill factor... but the wind combined with sun & above freezing temperatures will continue to melt the snow that fell Monday. Look for highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The next clipper system could produce a little wintry mix late tonight and Wednesday morning. Could there be a quick coating and some slick spots? Yes, it’s possible... but whatever happens won’t last long. We’ll zoom back up into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Mild 40s stick around on Thursday too.

An active storm track will keep things unsettled in our region. Just about every other day for the next week some sort of system is expected to swirl on through. More snow is certainly possible sometime Friday and again on Sunday as we close out the weekend. We’ll just fine tune our expectations as each one draws closer.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Green Bay and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Variable clouds and sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A late-night wintry mix. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain and snow showers. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower or flake is possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Chilly. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Snow possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Some lingering flakes. Cold. HIGH: 29

