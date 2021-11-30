LINGERING ICY SPOTS THIS MORNING

Some of the roads may be slippery this morning due to refreezing of last evening’s melted snow. These icy spots are most likely on untreated and lesser traveled streets. Sidewalks and parking lots may also have some slick spots through the midday. In general, road conditions will continue to improve as the day wears on.

Morning low clouds will give way to some sunshine, although more clouds will arrive later today. With our variable sky, we’ll also have a brisk west-northwest wind. While temperatures will be milder this afternoon, with highs near 40 degrees, there’s going to be a bit of a wind chill factor.

Highs will be rising into the milder low to mid 40s the next couple days, followed by colder weather towards the end of this week.

Our weather pattern also looks unsettled. Look for a light wintry mix to arrive late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. This might contain some freezing drizzle, which could make things slightly icy. It seems like we’re going to get some form of wintry precipitation every other day. Sunday in particular, may be a day to watch as we may get a few more inches of snow. Travel may become more difficult during the second half of the weekend... Stay tuned!

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Green Bay and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Icy spots this morning. Variable clouds and sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A late-night wintry mix. LOW: 25, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain and snow showers. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A spotty wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Snow develops. A few inches possible. Slippery roads. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.