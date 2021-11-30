LIGHT MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY MORNING

Our next weathermaker will arrive quickly tonight with a round of light wintry mix possible late. Rain and snow showers remain possible through 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, and some roads may turn slick for a time. Any accumulation would be minimal. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens to mid 20s around midnight and will then begin to rise for the rest of Wednesday morning. Highs should rebound into the 40s by the afternoon, so any travel problems will improve.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows staying in the 30s for Thursday morning. Both Wednesday and Thursday could be a bit on the breezy side with westerly wind gusts of 25-30 mph. Highs Thursday afternoon should also be in the 40s, and it should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

But, an active storm track will keep things unsettled in our region. Some sort of system is expected to swirl on through about every other day for the next week. Friday’s system could bring a light mix across the area in the morning. Temperatures will also dip as this system passes with highs in the 30s expected this weekend. The most interesting day of the next seven appears to be Sunday. We’re tracking what could be a more significant storm system with the potential to bring accumulating snow back to Northeast Wisconsin. We’ll continue to update you as we fine tune the weekend forecast.

We're tracking what could be a more significant storm system with the potential to bring accumulating snow back to Northeast Wisconsin. We'll continue to update you as we fine tune the weekend forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A late-night wintry mix. LOW: 24 (steady or rising late)

WEDNESDAY: Spotty rain and snow showers in the morning. Milder, but breezy. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Breezy, but mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Chance of light snow... mostly early. Generally cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Chilly. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing. Several inches of accumulation possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. Some lingering flakes? HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a spotty wintry mix possible. Blustery. HIGH: 28

