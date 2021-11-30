Improve your eyesight in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES a week (it’s not clickbait, it’s science)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get older, we lose our perception of color and our ability to see in low light.

But what if I told you that you could improve your declining eyesight in just 3 minutes a week! Sound too good to be true? But wait, there’s more!

Brad Spakowitz tells you about a study that focused on a narrow wavelength of light, using participants from 34 to 70 years old.

He explains what needs to be done for those 3 minutes, why it works, and that it depends (a lot) on what time you spend those 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

