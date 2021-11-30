How much snow did you get ... so far? November 29

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday brought us both a scenic winter wonderland and a headache for driving and walking around. Snow was still falling Tuesday night but the system is gradually moving out of the area. Here are snowfall reports so far from the National Weather Service, trained weather spotters, and other resources. Snowfall reports are still coming in, and this article will be updated.

Communities are listed alphabetically. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (in inches)

Abrams ... Oconto ... 4.8″

Argonne ... Forest ... 1.2″

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 2.0″

Baileys Harbor ... Door ... 1.5″

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 0.5″

De Pere ... Brown ... 1.5″

Ellison Bay ... Door ... 3.5″

Fish Creek ... Door ... 1.0″

Minocqua ... Oneida ... 0.5″

Pembine ... Marinette ... 2.5″

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 2.1″

Shawano ... Shawano ... 1.8″

Spring Valley ... Manitowoc ... 0.5″

Washington Island ... Door ... 2.5″

Wausau ... Marathon ... 0.5″

Wrightstown ... Brown ... 0.9″

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.