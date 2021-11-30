Advertisement

Frontier announces nonstop flight between Green Bay and Fort Lauderdale

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport has announced a new nonstop seasonal flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Frontier Airlines will begin offering the service on Feb. 19, 2022. Passengers will fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. GRB-FLL service will operate every Saturday during the winter season.

“A strong airport is an indicator of a strong local economy,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “We appreciate Frontier’s confidence in our travel market, and I encourage area residents to continue to fly GRB. Everyone benefits from expanded air service.”

Frontier also offers nonstop season flights from Green Bay to Orlando, Tampa and Denver.

