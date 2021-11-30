Dodge County Emergency Response raising money for family of member who died from COVID-19

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of the Dodge County Emergency Response Team has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Paul Kohlman died Saturday, Nov. 27. He had been with DCERT since 2008.

The team is raising money for Kohlman’s final arrangements through a Facebook fundraiser. The team says all donations made through Dec. 13 will be paid directly to Kohlman’s family.

The fundraiser goal is $5,000. CLICK HERE to donate.

“Please consider making a donation, your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps,” reads a post on the DCERT Facebook page.

Dodge County Emergency Response Team is a nonprofit volunteer group that provides help to public safety.

