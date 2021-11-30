Advertisement

Dodge County Emergency Response raising money for family of member who died from COVID-19

Paul Kohlman
Paul Kohlman(Dodge County Emergency Response Team)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of the Dodge County Emergency Response Team has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Paul Kohlman died Saturday, Nov. 27. He had been with DCERT since 2008.

The team is raising money for Kohlman’s final arrangements through a Facebook fundraiser. The team says all donations made through Dec. 13 will be paid directly to Kohlman’s family.

The fundraiser goal is $5,000. CLICK HERE to donate.

“Please consider making a donation, your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps,” reads a post on the DCERT Facebook page.

Dodge County Emergency Response Team is a nonprofit volunteer group that provides help to public safety.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
De Pere man killed in Calumet County crash identified
With concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant on the rise, people with hybrid-immunity may...
How to get ‘super-immunity’ and greater protection against COVID-19
Judge's gavel
Actor accused in U.S. Capitol siege rejects court’s jurisdiction
Wisconsin sees post-holiday drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end

Latest News

A Christmas Carol the Musical
Birder Players host “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”
Oshkosh Food and Toy Drive
Santa joins Oshkosh Fire Department to collect food and toys
Christmas Stars
Christmas Stars returns to Xavier Fine Arts Theatre
Mastercard reported that as of Friday morning they have seen about a 5% increase in online...
New Black Friday deals making for calmer but not necessarily quieter holiday shopping season