DHS: Wisconsin surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state’s cumulative death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 9,000, according to Tuesday’s report.

State health officials say 9,019 have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. That’s 46 more deaths since Monday’s report. The DHS says the state’s 7-day average for deaths from the disease is 15 deaths per day. Keep in mind the death rate out of all confirmed cases is 1.03%. Out of the newly reported deaths Tuesday, eight were in the Action 2 News viewing rea.

The DHS says there has been a total of 875,393 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin since March of 2020, an increase of 4,917. Meanwhile, the agency reports the state’s 7-day average increased from 2,622 on Monday to 2,722 cases per day on Tuesday.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remains high but dropped one-tenth of a percent during the past 24 hours to 11.7%.

Keep in mind that staffing and operations are affected by holidays in case you see a sharp rise in numbers this week as health officials and vaccinators ramp back up to normal operations.

The hospitalization rate held steady at 5.29% of all cases. Since Monday, Wisconsin hospitals had 201 admissions for COVID-19. By our calculations, the 7-day average is at 126, an increase of two since Monday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), taking discharges and deaths into account, reports there are 1,432 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday-- a net increase of 154 patients since the WHA’s last report before the holiday, with 391 in intensive care units, a gain of 54. The WHA further reports the 10 hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 164 patients, with 49 in ICU. The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region have 112 patients, with 21 of them in intensive care. We expect updated figures from the WHA this afternoon, and will provide the new numbers in this article when they become available.

VACCINATIONS

To date, 3,430,973 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 58.9% of the state’s population, including 70.3% of adults. Those percentages are unchanged from Monday.

Out of these numbers, 3,264,064 Wisconsinites, or 56.1% of the state’s population, completed their vaccine series. This includes 67.0% of adults. So, 7 out of 10 adults have been vaccinated against COVID and 2 out of 3 completed their vaccinations.

So far, vaccinators say they have administered a total of 7,666,450 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to both Wisconsin residents and out of state residents. The number of total additional/booster doses which have been given out is now at more than a million (1,011,668.)

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

12 to 15: 49.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/46.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

16 and 17: 54.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/50.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 54.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/50.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 59.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/55.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 67.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 75.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/72.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 87.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/84.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

The DHS is not yet reporting vaccination numbers for 5- to 11-year-olds, who were approved for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine on November 2.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.9% (+0.1) 57.4% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.0% (+0.0) 51.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 48.4% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 74.8% (+0.0) 70.9% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.6% (+0.0) 49.3% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 49.2% (+0.1) 46.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.4% (+0.0) 50.9% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.8% (+0.0) 47.3% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 51.1% (+0.0) 48.7% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.2% (+0.0) 53.9% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.6% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.1% (+0.0) 68.8% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.2% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.1% (+0.0) 56.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.6% (+0.0) 42.8% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.7% (+0.0) 55.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.8% (+0.0) 49.6% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.9% (+0.0) 41.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.2% (+0.1) 54.6% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 274,589 (57.9%) (+0.0) 263,093 (55.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 304,359 (55.4%) (+0.1) 291,563 (53.0%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,430,973 (58.9%) 3,264,064 (56.1%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 44,705 cases (+402) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 8,028 cases (+42) (62 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,363 cases (69 deaths)

Dodge – 16,424 cases (+55) (210 deaths)

Door – 3,897 cases (+40) (34 deaths)

Florence - 575 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,553 cases (+105) (160 deaths)

Forest - 1,572 cases (+12) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,676 cases (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,760 cases (+33) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,526 cases (53 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,278 cases (+41) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,328 cases (+14) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,395 cases (+67) (95 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 6,758 cases (+56) (73 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,845 cases(49 deaths)

Menominee – 989 cases (+3 ) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,526 cases (+29) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 28,406 cases (+127) (257 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,675 cases (+88) (82 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 19,060 cases (+165) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,658 cases (+69) (146 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,328 cases (+38) (52 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 26,146 cases (+140) (256 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

