Birder Players host “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A tale celebrating the spirit of the Christmas season will come to life at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.
The Birder Players are putting on “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.”
There are numerous dates and showtimes through Dec. 18. CLICK HERE for the full list of performances.
The theatre is located at 123 S. Broadway.
TICKETS: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53734
