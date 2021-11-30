Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Shawano County campground owner who refuses to appear in court in a felony chase case.

On Nov. 24, Hon. William F. Kussel issued a bench warrant for Ann Retzlaff after she failed to show up in court the day prior.

The warrant is addressed to any law enforcement officer and reads: “Arrest and bring the above-named person before me, or if I am not available before some other judge or court commissioner of this county, because: The person failed to appear in court as required.” The document says Retzlaff should be held for an appearance in court.

Retzlaff is charged in Shawano County with felony Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, two counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. She’s also facing charges in Menominee County. In May, Retzlaff was arrested after leading officers on a nearly six-mile chase. A criminal complaint states she nearly hit two officers with her vehicle.

On Nov. 23, Retzlaff sent an email to officials saying she did not intend to appear in court due to fear of COVID-19. This is despite Retzlaff enacting a no-mask policy at Annie’s Campground near Gresham and questioning the science of masking during the pandemic.

Retlzaff writes, “I fear for my life to be in an enclosed area with people in it that may have the contagion covid. Based on documented, peer-reviews on the seriousness of the contagion covid, I will not make a special appearance tomorrow.

“Furthermore, with the weather-changes, my injuries sustained while on Active Duty Army are flaring up. I am a verified Disabled American Veteran and I need time to see my healthcare providers and for the injuries to heal.

“I request a postponement so I have time to recover and I can not risk my health any further in my condition and I fear for my life.”

The clerk of courts responded, telling Retzlaff that the court is taking special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Retzlaff responded, “The last warrant was illegal and no authorized signature by anyone, thus not valid.

“ALL warrants must be reviewed and authorized by Sheriff Bieber. If he does authorize nonsense like this continued harassment then he is also dirty and covering up the satanic pedophilia, sex/drug/human/child trafficking in our area.

“Read Marbury vs Madison to know when a law infringes on ANY of our liberties, it is UNLAWFUL.

“I have respectfully explained to you and Greg’s office that I am injured. Surely, I can not be the only woman, with the Constitutional Right to self-represent that has asked to postpone due to medical reasons.

“Why is this not honored by someone who swore an Oath to the Constitution?”

This is not the first time Retzlaff has failed to appear in court in this case. When she failed to show for an Oct. 26 appearance, the court ordered a $3,000 bench warrant. She was taken into custody and released pending a bail/bond forfeiture hearing. Court records show Retzlaff communicated with the clerk’s office about attorney status, but was not excused from showing up in court that day. During a court appearance in August, Retzlaff stated she was a “sovereign being” and had not been able to find an attorney.

Action 2 News obtained emails sent by Retzlaff to county officials in which she states she attempted to get Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to represent her, but they were unable to take her case because of their caseload. WILL represents people in constitutional matters.

In one email, Retzlaff says no one has jurisdiction over her.

“Do NOT trespass. Read the Constitution! All of you took an Oath of Office to Protect and Defend the Constitution. Our state’s constitution got hijacked only a year after it was written and we must break free of the chains of slavery, the fraudulent banking elite that rule over all of us, the satanic rulers of the world,” Retzlaff writes.

Retzlaff asked the court to dismiss the bench warrant, saying she spoke with people in the circuit court clerk and district attorney’s offices about her representation.

“Under Article VI, I have a right to counsel of my choice and I choose Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty. I do NOT waive my right to counsel and I do NOT CONSENT to being pigeonholed by nobility’s attempt to force me to make a Special Appearance to state the same as my email, phone calls, and voice message. I have a right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness and I do NOT consent to an illegal and unjust ‘bench warrant’ or un-Constitutional fines, penalties, or false imprisonment (again),” Retzlaff writes.

THE CHASE

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the events of May 15 and Retzlaff’s arrest. A Shawano County deputy heard that the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high speed chase with a vehicle registered to Retzlaff. They had tried to stop her for failure to stop at a stop light.

Retzlaff crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads pursued her. They deployed stop spikes at County MMM and Peach Road. All four of Retzlaff’s tires hit the spikes, according to the complaint. She continued driving and hit another set of spikes at County MMM and Highway 29. She continued driving.

Retzlaff’s tires were flat and she stopped on Highway 29 west. Deputies approached the vehicle for a high risk stop.

One deputy gave orders for Retzlaff to get out of the vehicle, but she did not comply. A lieutenant who knows Retzlaff positioned himself near her door to speak with her. He informed her that she had to get out of the car, but she said she did nothing wrong. She claimed that she is “a sovereign citizen” and was not obliged to get out. The lieutenant told her she was under arrest.

Officers used a “slim jim” tool to open the passenger door. At this time, Retzlaff accelerated and drove west, according to the complaint. The lieutenant and a deputy had to move to avoid being hit.

The officers were able to successfully perform a road block. A lieutenant approached Retzlaff’s vehicle and broke the driver’s window with his baton. Retzlaff was put in handcuffs and placed under arrest.

At this time, she told the lieutenant, “I got your name, so your [sic] involved in child sex trafficking. Your [sic] covering it all up?” She claimed she had been on the way to rescue an employee from a sex trafficking house in Menominee County.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

The chase lasted 5.9 miles.

Retzlaff was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts from the broken window class. She referred to the officers as “crooked cops,” according to the complaint. She stated she was wrongfully arrested.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.