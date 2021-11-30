2021 gun deer hunt harvest numbers down 7.9 percent from 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Harvest numbers are in from Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt, and they’re down from last year and the five-year average.

Total harvest numbers are down 7.9 percent from 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

2021 GUN DEER NUMBERS

ANTLERED: 84,952

ANTLERLESS: 90,715

TOTAL: 175,667

In 2020, hunters took 86,082 antlered deer during the hunt. That’s 1.3 percent more than in 2021.

The state also saw a decrease in the antlerless harvest. In 2020, hunters took 104,564 antlerless deer. That’s 13.2 percent more than in 2021.

The 2021 numbers are also down from the five-year average of 93,080 antlered deer and 99,797 antlerless deer.

Much of the WBAY viewing area is in the Central Farmland Deer Management Zone, where total numbers (99,519) were down 8.9 percent from 2020.

In 2021, hunters took 44,610 antlered deer in Central Farmland. That’s down 1.8 percent from 2020 (45,436).

This year, Central Farmland hunters took 54,909 antlerless deer, down 14 percent from 2020 (63,829).

The numbers from 2021 are also down from the Central Farmland five-year average of 46,881 antlered deer and 60,671 antlerless deer. The five year average total is 107,552.

CLICK HERE for full comparisons.

Action 2 News is speaking with the DNR Tuesday and will have insight on these numbers Tuesday.

GUN DEER HUNTING ACCIDENTS

Door County, Town of Brussels: On Nov. 20, 2021, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 40-year-old male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. The victim had placed his hand on the muzzle after pulling the hammer back on his firearm. The victim believed he pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck his left pinky. He sought medical attention, was treated and released.

Door County, Sturgeon Bay: On Nov. 21, 2021, at approximately 7 a.m., a 10-year-old male was the victim of a gunshot wound. A 45-year-old male shooter was hunting from his residence when he shot at a deer. The shooter attempted to unload his firearm, at which time it discharged inside of the house and struck the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

Waukesha County, Town of Ottawa: On Nov. 21, 2021, at approximately 6:21 a.m., a 30-year-old male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was in a tree stand when he tried to hang the gun on a hanger. The gun discharged, striking him in the right leg. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

Juneau County, Town of Seven Mile Creek: On Nov. 22, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m., a 57-year-old male was the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had a loaded firearm, and it discharged in the proximity of his ATV. The victim drove to the hospital and was treated.

Iron County, Town of Saxon: On Nov. 23, 2021 at approximately 4:28 p.m., a 65-year-old male was the victim of a gunshot wound to the chest. A second 65-year-old male shooter was moving and knocked over his firearm, causing the firearm to hit the ground and discharge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marathon County, Town of Rib Falls: On Nov. 26, 2021 at approximately 5:15 a.m., a 65-year-old male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was loading a pistol when his finger slipped off the hammer, causing the gun to fire and strike him in the ankle. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.