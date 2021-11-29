Advertisement

Sports Betting starts Tuesday at Oneida Casino

Oneida Casino
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Sports Betting will begin Tuesday at Oneida Casino.

The Oneida Business Committee and Oneida Casino Senior Management will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. to open the doors to the first Sports Betting operation among the 11 Wisconsin tribes with gaming compacts.

Oneida Nation signed an amendment to the gaming compact in July. The amendment was approved by the federal government.

“The opening of Sports Betting has been delayed, initially games were slated to begin in September but due to slow delivery of all the systems, the date was pushed to November. The equipment has been delivered, installed, and games are ready to roll,” reads a statement from the tribe.

At first, Sports Betting will be offered at the main casino at 2040 Airport Drive. It will later expand to additional properties in the Oneida Nation.

People will be able to place bets on:

  • Professional Sporting Events
  • Amateur or Collegiate Sporting Events Excluding Wisconsin Teams
  • Professional Sports League Drafts
  • Olympics
  • Nationally-Televised Award Shows

HOURS

Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Home Packers games from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight

