SNOW WILL GRADUALLY WIND DOWN THIS EVENING

An additional 1-3″of snow may fall through the evening hours, especially north, northeast, and east of Green Bay where the heaviest snow band lingers. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s during the early evening but fall back into the 20s later tonight. Slick spots will be an issue tonight and for the morning commute on Tuesday.

We’ll be in between systems Tuesday. It will be a relatively nice day with highs topping out in the upper 30s to around 40° with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will turn milder through the middle of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the lowers 40s. Both of these days will also bring the chance of some rain or a wintry mix as yet another clipper system moves through the region.

Additional light snow is possible Friday and again on Sunday as our parade of clipper systems continues.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WNW10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening snow then mostly cloudy. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/wintry mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers or flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 30

