SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP TODAY

A series of clipper systems will traverse the area this week bringing a rather unsettle stretch of weather to the forecast. The first of those systems arrives today... bringing another chance of accumulating snowfall to the area.

Look for light snow to develop from west to east this morning. At the onset, there will be lots of dry air to overcome, but once that dry air is overcome, snowfall could become moderate in some locations. The highest amounts, 1-3″+ of accumulating snow, currently lies along and north of the HWY 29 corridor. There could be some locally higher amounts in this region as well as a band of moderate snowfall will move through this region. A coating to perhaps an inch is favored in central Wisconsin and toward the southern Fox Valley. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 30s.

We’ll be in between systems tomorrow. It will be a relatively nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs that will top out in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will turn milder through the middle of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the lowers 40s. Both of these days will also bring the chance of some rain or a wintry mix as yet another clipper system moves through the region.

Model data continues to suggest some sort of system late next weekend or early next week. We will keep you up to date on that forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Areas of snow. Highest totals likely north of HWY 29. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, then mostly cloudy. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers or flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 37

