Advertisement

Report: Aaron Rodgers won’t have surgery on toe during bye week

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery on his broken toe at this time, according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport’s sources tell him the team hopes the toe will heal during the bye week.

Rodgers said that he did not plan to miss games due to the injury.

“Toe felt good most of the game,” Rodgers said after the Packers victory Sunday.

Rodgers finished 28/45 with 307 passing yards. He threw for two touchdowns and score one rushing touchdown.

The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field.

After the bye week, the Packers host the Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man killed in Calumet County crash
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
Another child discharged from Children’s Wisconsin, 7 patients remain

Latest News

The best panel in the business break down the victory over an NFC contender, Aaron Rodgers toe,...
On the Clock: Packers beat Rams, 36-28
The best panel in the business break down the victory over an NFC contender, Aaron Rodgers toe,...
On the Clock: Packers beat Rams, 36-28
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson acknlowledges the crowd after receiving his Hall of Fame ring...
Charles Woodson honored during halftime of Packers game
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win