Packers fans talk bye week, hunting, and Odell Beckham Jr.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have competed for 12 straight weeks this season, with next week finally giving the team a break. It’s the latest bye week the Packers have ever had and fans recognized how much it’s needed.

“Oh it’s very big because we have a lot of injuries on the offensive line right now and hopefully we can get David Bakhtiari back,” Joey Mechenich, a 16-year-old Packers fan from Slinger, WI, highlighted. “Just to heal everyone up on the defense, the offense, and hopefully get back to 100%.”

Warming up before game time thanks to a local Auer Steel & Heating Supply Company customer tailgate doesn’t seem so bad either.

“You get to feel at home with these people,” Diana Alioto, a Auer tailgate organizer with her husband Steve who works at Auer, shared. “We have people asking for directions. Just people who aren’t even at the tailgate will stop by and ask us for directions.”

Walking into game time, quite a bit of hunting attire was on display. Understandable considering it was the last day of gun deer hunting season. However, missing their final shot wasn’t a sacrifice for some hunters who had already tagged out or thought most of the best deer were gone.

Even if they couldn’t watch star wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wear green and gold which was a possibility a few weeks ago.

“I mean if the Packers would have gotten him two weeks ago, I’d probably support the guy but kind of a joke if you ask me,” Connor Windjue, a student at UW-Stout, said. Windjue is a hunter himself along with his three friends from UW-Stout: Mitchell Maier, Hunter Haase, and Nate Strasburg who were all attending the game.

Also known as O.B.J., the newly acquired Los Angeles Rams playmaker has yet to live up to his previous success, beyond his first touchdown with the team during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, hauling in a 54-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

In retrospect, Beckham Jr. didn’t have many supporters outside the walls of Lambeau Field.

“I’m not a fan of the way he acts and what happened with social media when he was on the Browns,” Mechenich said. “Just his attitude toward the game is just... I’m not really a fan of it.”

“We want the Packers,” Maier added. “We want people who want to be here.”

Apparently, more money with the Rams was a main incentive for the receiver, according to ESPN.

To read more about the Odell Beckham Jr. negotiations, CLICK HERE.

However, Packers fans are confident in their own offense. Especially after more injuries heal.

“We don’t want to jinx it but we’re looking for the Super Bowl,” interior decorator from Milwaukee, Liza Jacobus, emphasized. “We’re looking for the Super Bowl.” A confident statement supported by Jacobus’s family with a wave of cheers after her answer.

