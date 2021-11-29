Advertisement

Man killed in Calumet County crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday in a crash in Calumet County.

The victim’s name was not released Monday morning.

At 7:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 57 at Man Cal Rd in the Town of Brillion.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was driving an SUV east on Man Cal Rd and failed to stop at a stop sign. The victim struck a southbound SUV on Highway 57.

The man driving the eastbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women in the southbound SUV were taken by ambulance to a hospital. No names were released. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver and two passengers are each 54-years-old.

The crash is under investigation.

