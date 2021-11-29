Advertisement

How to get ‘super-immunity’ and greater protection against COVID-19

With concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant on the rise, people with hybrid-immunity may...
With concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant on the rise, people with hybrid-immunity may be at an advantage.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve previously reported on Action 2 News, doctors are still encouraging everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

New research is revealing a phenomenon some scientists call ‘super-immunity.’ A status achieved by those who are both vaccinated and were previously infected with COVID-19.

Recent scientific findings show it can give people special antibodies that are more flexible in fighting coronavirus variants. Potentially even those which have yet to emerge.

To read the October 2021 New England Journal of Medicine article investigating evolving antibodies and vaccine effectiveness, CLICK HERE.

“When these stories came out, I talked to one of my colleagues who did [previously have COVID-19], and I was like, ‘not that I wanted COVID but, wow!’” Dr. Mary Beth Graham, the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control for Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, recollected. “‘You now have this kind of superpower.’”

These encouraging findings doctors hope will incentivize people to still get their vaccine even if they think they have enough protection after being previously infected.

“I wouldn’t encourage people to go out and get COVID because then they plan on getting vaccinated and having this good hybrid immunity,” University of Wisconsin Health chief quality officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof, emphasized. “In the U.S. there are over three-quarters of a million people who maybe were trying that strategy and they’re dead. COVID is a dangerous disease. You shouldn’t try to get it.”

With concerns over the omicron variant on the rise, people with hybrid-immunity may be at an advantage.

“Those individuals may even have more protection against emerging variants,“ Dr. Graham highlighted.

“Scientists think that this type of immunity is the long-lasting immunity and the one that will prevent and block the virus to replicate,” Dr. Raul Mendoza, an Aurora BayCare Medical Center pulmonologist (a physician who specializes in the respiratory system), said. “It will block the transmission to others and that will be key to stop the pandemic.”

Two studies analyzing hybrid-immunity antibodies fighting the coronavirus have also been published in bioRxiv and Science.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man killed in Calumet County crash
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
Another child discharged from Children’s Wisconsin, 7 patients remain

Latest News

De Pere band members raised $1,734 for the Waukesha South band following the Christmas parade...
De Pere High School band members raise funds for band at center of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
Darrell Brooks
Brooks charged with child’s death in Waukesha parade, raising homicide counts to 6
November 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues
Oneida Casino
Sports Betting starts Tuesday at Oneida Casino