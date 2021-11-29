Flags to fly at half-staff for trooper who died after battle with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a State Trooper who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Flags will be lowered on Tuesday, Nov. 30 for State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook.

“The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of Master Trooper Stainbrook’s passing. “Dan was a part of our team, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation during this incredibly challenging time.”

Stainbrook was hospitalized on Oct. 27. He passed away on Nov. 15. He was 42-years-old.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two children. Donations to the GoFundMe will benefit the Stainbrook family. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

In February, Stainbrook was among several troopers to be recognized for lifesaving at the State Patrol Awards. Stainbrook was assigned to the North Central Region-Wausau Post.

The Officer Down Memorial Page shows 285 line of duty deaths from COVID-19 this year. That’s the number one cause of death for law enforcement officers.

