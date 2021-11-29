Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man killed in Calumet County crash
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
Another child discharged from Children’s Wisconsin, 7 patients remain

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados prepares to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth as head of state
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states