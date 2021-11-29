Dozens of volunteers needed for mentorship program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) have more than 70 kids on its wait list hoping to be paired up with a mentor.

The Executive Director for BBBSNEW, Monica McClure, became a Big (mentor) four years ago.

“All I feel is proud, and I feel really joyous to be a part of her life. I’m really thankful to be involved in her life, and that she wants me in her life,” said McClure.

McClure said about 40 of the kids on the wait list are male, adding that recruiting men to volunteer is always a struggle. The non-profit recommends couples to sign up, as it’s a way for more kids to find a match.

“When we think about our lives, we’re all so busy. We all have our jobs. We all have our own families, but it’s really nice to take a step back and take a bit more energy into our community and specifically a child,” said McClure.

Bigs need to commit to at least two monthly visits, but there is also the option of virtual meetings such as Zoom or phone calls.

Signing up is simple. People can got to the BBBSNEW website, and click on the “Be A Big” tab. It will go straight to a page where people can fill out an inquiry form.

“It could be a nice gift for the little that’s waiting on that wait list to get the indication that there’s going to be a mentor entering their life next year,” said McClure.

That can be the start of a special bond like the one McClure and her little have.

“I’ve seen her grow over the past four years intro a strong beautiful woman who has career goals. She has educational goals, and it’s so wonderful to be a part of that and to have an impact in her life,” said McClure.

