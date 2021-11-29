Advertisement

De Pere High School band members raise funds for band at center of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

De Pere band members raised $1,734 for the Waukesha South band following the Christmas parade tragedy on November 21st.(De Pere High School)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an outpouring of compassion from a local high school band to the high school band at the center of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

A week ago today, De Pere band students learned the horrific details of what occurred in Waukesha the night before, with the Waukesha South band right in the middle of all the chaos.

“It’s really devastating, I mean to have something, I know it’s not right next door but it’s something so close and it’s a tragedy that’s so close and it affects everyone,” says Levi Radue, a De Pere junior.

“Especially as band students, like it could’ve been you out there,” says Molly Niedermeyer, a De Pere senior.

During band class that day, a call to action.

“Our band director, Evan Marlowe, said we need to do something immediately and so we all got together during class and we brainstormed basically and we just said during lunch we are going to say, we’re going to fill the drum,” explains Niedermeyer.

Mr. Marlowe then went on Facebook to let students and teachers know the “Fill The Drum” fundraiser would take place the next day.

“We didn’t want to let people rest, we wanted people, they’re just finding out, and we wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to strike while the iron is hot,” says Radue.

Tuesday during school, an outpouring of generous donations totaling $1,734.

That money is now part of the Waukesha South Band GoFundMe which has raised more than $200,000 so far.

De Pere students say they feel blessed to have been able to help.

“I think we were obligated to do something about it and we just had to take action and do it, I think whenever you have an opportunity to help out with a situation like this you should take that opportunity,” says Radue.

