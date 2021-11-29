On the Clock: Packers beat Rams, 36-28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers head into the long awaited bye week on a high note after earning a win over the Los Angles Rams. The best panel in the business break down the victory over an NFC contender, Aaron Rodgers toe, and where the team stands heading into the bye in this week’s “On the Clock.”

Other topics this week include:

The best “off the street” signing by the Packers this year

Randall Cobb and the veteran’s effect on the Packers

Yosh Nijman starting at left tackle, again.

Packers special teams: kick returns, and field goals

