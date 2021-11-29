Christmas Stars returns to Xavier Fine Arts Theatre
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier Fine Arts Theatre is inviting the public to watch some Christmas Stars.
The annual celebration is Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12 at the theatre at 1600 W. Prospect Avenue in Appleton.
Tickets cost $17 for adults, $16 for senior citizens, and $10 for children.
On Thursday nights, adult and senior tickets will sell for $13 and children for $9.
GET TICKETS HERE: https://www.christmasstars.org/indTickets.php
Christmas Stars features holiday music, comedy and a live nativity. It is hosted by the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System.
