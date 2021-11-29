Advertisement

Christmas Stars returns to Xavier Fine Arts Theatre

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier Fine Arts Theatre is inviting the public to watch some Christmas Stars.

The annual celebration is Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12 at the theatre at 1600 W. Prospect Avenue in Appleton.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $16 for senior citizens, and $10 for children.

On Thursday nights, adult and senior tickets will sell for $13 and children for $9.

GET TICKETS HERE: https://www.christmasstars.org/indTickets.php

Christmas Stars features holiday music, comedy and a live nativity. It is hosted by the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
Another child discharged from Children’s Wisconsin, 7 patients remain
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

Mastercard reported that as of Friday morning they have seen about a 5% increase in online...
New Black Friday deals making for calmer but not necessarily quieter holiday shopping season
Wrapping a gift
Holiday Hacks: Gift wrapping and greeting cards
Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall, minutes after opening at 5 A.M. on Black Friday
A new and different Black Friday
Runners join the Mash Dash for Freedom House
200 people run and raise awareness with Thanksgiving Mash Dash